Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman convicted of 'revenge porn' for sending penis pic to ex's partner

September 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman convicted of 'revenge porn' for sending penis pic to ex's partner

A WOMAN, 50, who sent a picture of her one-time lover's penis to his partner in an act of "revenge porn" has failed in her bid to avoid a conviction, with a judge labelling her behaviour "malicious" and "entirely unnecessary".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.