NSW Parliament upper house inquiry calls for privatised Newcastle bus network to return to public control

Michael Parris
Updated September 20 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:15am
Keolis Downer took over Newcastle's bus network in 2017. File picture

A NSW upper house inquiry has urged the government to consider reversing the "disastrous" privatisation of Newcastle's bus network after finding it has led to inferior services, higher costs for passengers and worse pay and conditions for drivers.

