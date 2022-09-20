PROPERTY developer Keith Johnson's $548 million Trinity Point luxury waterfront hotel project is one step closer to reality as the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel unanimously signs off on a 188-berth marina.
The $7.2 million expansion of the dock from 94 berths to 188 is just the first stepping stone to his ultimate plan - a five star hotel and apartment complex complete with restaurants, a function centre, pool and day spa he argues will do for Lake Macquarie what the Opera House did for Sydney.
"I've always believed in it," Mr Johnson said.
"If you want to stay somewhere now to get five-star accommodation it's not here, and that's what we're doing it for.
"This has proved that the planning of a tourist site, destination site, does work."
Temporary restaurant 8 at Trinity has continued to climb in popularity, drawing Sydney-siders to Lake Macquarie for a modern Australian dining experience with a waterfront view.
The marina expansion is hoped to encourage more tourists to the area, with fuel facilities and a sewer pumping station open to anyone on the lake to use complete with helipad.
Public consultation drew 62 submissions, 18 of which were in support of the proposal.
The planning panel is convinced issues raised by members of the community with possible pollution of the bay and adjoining waterways has been addressed.
In its decision, the panel said public access to the foreshore will be maintained, and recreational users of the lake won't be unreasonably impacted.
"It is acknowledge that the character of the local area has changed as a result of the concept approval," its report said.
"The proposed marina is consistent with this approval.
"The panel considers that on balance, the proposed development is appropriate for the site and that potential impacts can be reasonably mitigated and managed."
The project was approved with conditions, requiring 60 car parking spaces consistent with council controls and continued monitoring of shoreline impacts.
It's expected the marina project will be completed mid-to-late next year.
Not everyone is impressed with the decision, Morisset Park and District Action Group president Tom Dumbrell spoke against the development at a public hearing.
He feels there wasn't enough consultation on the plans, and that the development will have an impact on the overall character of the area.
"There have been multiple what are called modifications put by the developer to the Department of Planning and compared to what the original concept proposal was, we now have a very different, much larger and more imposing development than what was in the original concept plan," he said.
"I'm very disappointed that the proposal in the developer's plans for the extension are really very light on detail as far as the impact on local residents.
"If you look carefully at the proposal there really aren't measurements of how close the extension of the marina will be to existing residents around Bardens Bay."
He also raised concerns with potential pollution impacts on the lake and an increase in noise and traffic.
In the not-too-distant future, Johnson Property Group expects Lake Macquarie City Council to make a decision on its area plan for Trinity Point - amending building height controls to make way for the massive hotel project.
Designed by Australian firm Koichi Takada Architects, the hotel itself is expected to set a new standard for the region, as the first carbon neutral building in the state.
It's sculptural, rolling green roof is designed to reflect the Watagan Mountains behind it.
Scaled back from the original $720 million concept, the new design incorporates 218 hotel rooms, 180 residential apartments, a 300-seat function centre and two restaurants.
Growth in the Morisset area was no happy accident, Mr Johnson said, with much of the eastern and southern parts of the lake already snatched up.
"Johnson Property Group are developing 2,500 lots out at Cooranbong, recently there's the development of the golf course with a 30,000 seat entertainment precinct [Cedar Mill], the federal and state governments have set aside money to help the road network coming off the M1 motorway, so there's a lot of movement in this area for growth in the future," he said.
"This is one of those opportunities."
The pandemic has only fostered more interest in the lifestyle Trinity Point offers, Mr Johnson said, as people choose to step away from a nine-to-five office arrangement.
"What we have seen is people want to relocate up here," he said.
"People have changed the way they're working, the way they're living and they're choosing lifestyle over work.
"You're never going to see - or I don't think you'll see everybody racing to the office five days a week the way they used to, you have to be flexible.
"With technology today and the people we're talking to, they want to live here, still connect to Sydney but their lifestyle is more important and that's who we're attracting."
It's been a slow process, one that Mr Johnson dreamed of some two decades ago - but he's thankful those plans didn't come to light.
"Had we built it, we'd be sorry," he said.
"We're very fortunate that we're in this position today. We decided we wanted something unique, a statement, something iconic - to do it right.
"We've created a community, it's about creating a destination and creating a community that everybody's proud of, so to see that in people's eyes and hear the feedback is great."
At the same time the marina project is developed, Johnson Property Group plans to deliver its helipad - opening the door to visitors from further afield.
They've recently announced a seaplane service from Rose Bay to Trinity Point, operated by Sydney Seaplanes that's expected to kick off from Friday.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
