Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lake Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland clinches sixth Red Bull cliff-diving world title

By Robert Dillon
September 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland is overcome with emotion after clinching her sixth successive Red Bull cliff-diving world title, at Polignano a Mare in Italy. Picture by Dean Treml, red Bull Content Pool

LAKE Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland has overcome injury to clinch her sixth consecutive Red Bull cliff-diving world title with a spectacular victory at Polignano a Mare in Italy on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.