Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Quick plays: All you need to know from a weekend of sport in Newcastle on September 17-18, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 19 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the Newcastle Knights powered into an historic first NRLW finals series with a convincing 22-point win over the Dragons, a number of local teams clinched championship glory in an action-packed weekend of sport in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.