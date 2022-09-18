Newcastle Herald
Newcastle City beat Killarney Vale in Black Diamond Cup Women's grand final at Adelaide Street Oval on September 17

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
September 18 2022
Newcastle City women celebrate grand final victory over Killarney Vale at Adelaide Street Oval on Saturday. Picture by Geoff Robinson

They were virtually untouched on their way to another grand final appearance but Black Diamond Cup Women's heavyweights Newcastle City had to fight tooth and nail for their sixth premiership flag on Saturday.

