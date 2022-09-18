They were virtually untouched on their way to another grand final appearance but Black Diamond Cup Women's heavyweights Newcastle City had to fight tooth and nail for their sixth premiership flag on Saturday.
The unbeaten minor premiers were pushed all the way by an energetic Killarney Vale, who had finished the season fourth.
The Blues emerged 3.6 (24) to 3.3 (21) winners in the thrilling showdown at Adelaide Street Oval.
The Bombers did however prevail in the men's Cup decider, beating Terrigal-Avoca 11.5 (71) to 8.10 (58) and ending a 15-year premiership drought.
While it was the Panthers' 10th straight grand final appearance, the Bombers had not played in a premiership match since 2014 and had not won one since 2007. The minor premiers set up the win with a strong third quarter, leading 9.5 (59) to 6.7 (43) at the final break.
Both victories were two years in the making after the 2021 AFL Hunter Central Coast season was cut short due to COVID.
It was City's third straight grand final win under coach Jon Clark, who will now step aside after four years at the helm.
"It was a hard-fought victory," Clark said. "I expected it to be a hard contested game of football, especially after seeing what they put up against Cardiff the week before [in the preliminary final]."
City led 0.2 (2) to 0.1 (1) at quarter-time then 0.4 (4) to 0.1 (1) at the main break after a low-scoring first half.
The game opened up in the third quarter. City captain Meaghan MacDonald, who has played for the Blues since the inception of the women's competition in 2015, produced back-to-back goals early in the third period to get a break.
But the Bombers, who defended desperately in their game of the season, scored three unanswered goals through Holly Buchanan then a Mia Wilson double to take a 3.3 (21) to 2.6 (18) lead into the final quarter.
The winning goal came through some great lead-up work with the grand final's best on ground and former Giants AFLW player Sarah Halvorsen off-loading to Caitlin Holcombe to score from in front.
"The half-time talk was more about making sure we stayed composed and I think that's what prevailed, especially in the last quarter, our composure and a couple of experienced heads really got us over the line," Clark said.
"Three-quarter time was all about heart, what they have left, and just give it everything they've got."
Lake Macquarie collected grand final glory in the women's Plate, beating Cardiff 9.5 (59) to 5.8 (38).
Nelson Bay defeated Newcastle City 9.5 (59) to 5.8 (38) in the men's Plate grand final at Bateau Bay Oval on Saturday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.