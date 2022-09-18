HAMILTON'S attack is flying. The 10-try demolition of Wanderers in a 59-24 triumph in the preliminary final is proof of that.
But coach Marty Berry was quick to point out that the Hawks had other areas to address - and fast - ahead of the grand final with Merewether at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
At stake, is an unprecedented sixth straight premiership, but first since 2019 after COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 campaign cut last season short.
Hamilton are almost certain to be without two key men for the decider. Veteran Paul Dan, who has been a revelation at fly-half, is suspended after receiving a third yellow card for the season.
Lachy Summer's involvement is in the hands of the judiciary after the breakaway was given a red card for an illegal clean out after he lifted a Wanderers player in a tipping motion.
"The boys on the field thought there wasn't much in it," Berry said. "He got him around the stomach and lifted him. We will have to have a look at it."
That is not all Berry will look at.
Hamilton scored four tries in the opening 25 minutes to lead Wanderers 20-0.
They made a similar start in the major semi-final against Merewether, opening a 21-0 advantage only to eventually succumb 28-26, thanks to a late penalty by Greens fly-half Sam Bright.
Again on Saturday, ill discipline provided the pathway for Two Blues to fight back. They crossed for two tries when Dan was in the sinbin to close the gap to 20-12.
However, this time Hamilton clicked up a gear and were also helped by poor handling from Wanderers.
Bryce Madden capitalised after a split pass by the Two Blues for 25-12 at the break.
Despite losing Summers in the 43rd minute the Hawks powered away.
Dan kicked a penalty in the 49th minute, Hemi charged over from a tap in the 54th and Seva Rokobaro reached out for 40-19 in the 57th.
"If we play our game, you can see how it opens up," Berry said. "When we make mistakes and give away penalties at the breakdown, that is when we let teams back in the game. It was the same against Merewether. Our attack is fine. Better discipline at the rucks, don't drop the ball and stiffen up our defence - get those three things right."
Hemi, a 123 kilogram prop, crashed over for four tries against Wanderers to take his tally to 29 for the season. Fellow Kiwi. powerhouse No.8 Taufa Kinikini was equally destructive.
Kinikini finished the game on the bench with ice in his left shoulder. However, the main injury concerns were wingers Fiso Vasegote (hamstring) and Harry Brett (knee).
Vasegote and hooker Steve Lamont are the only players of the current crop to feature in the five previous premierships.
