Gosford created a slice of history in Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league but grand final opponents Tigers almost stole the show.
The Magpies claimed their maiden title after a 3-2 win over fast-finishing Tigers, who scored twice in the closing stages and had a third goal denied by the keeper with less than a minute remaining in Saturday's decider at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Gosford coach Gav Drennan was proud of sealing a minor-major premiership double, bouncing back from a narrow loss in the 2020 showdown and hoping to see the young squad continue building.
"That loss a couple of years ago and not being able to play last year [COVID] when we were in good shape, it's a really good result for us," Drennan said.
"A lot of the girls are under 21 so hopefully we can build on that."
Gosford opened the scoring in the second quarter via Jess Newman, who was free in the circle and found the back of the net.
Summer Tancred doubled the Magpies' lead just after half-time, knocking home a loose ball following a strong run.
Player of the final Ella Carr made it 3-0 at the start of the last quarter, taking advantage after Tigers pulled their goalie.
Tigers, however, refused to give up with Charlotte Tarleton converting a short corner and Bianca Cheetham reducing the margin to one with around 90 seconds left. Cheetham's next effort was denied.
"We just let them get out too far. We were a bit flat. But geez we came back," Tigers coach Jackie Porter-Kay said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
