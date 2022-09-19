Newcastle Herald
Belmont South machete killer will be out early after appeal

SR
By Sam Rigney
September 19 2022 - 3:30am
FAMILY FEUD: Justin Fuller was convicted of killing Guy McCulloch at Belmont South in 2018. On Monday, Fuller's jail term was reduced on appeal.

JUSTIN Fuller, who used two machetes to stab his half-sister's partner to death at Belmont South in 2018, the culmination of a bitter and long-running family dispute, will be out of jail in less than two years after he successfully appealed against the severity of his sentence.

