Three fig trees are set to ripped out of a pedestrian refuge on Hunter Street and replaced with firewheel trees as part of streetscape upgrades in Newcastle's east end.
In a public briefing to councillors, council staff explained why the trees on the refuge island between Hunter and Scott streets were being removed and the plans to replant the site. The briefing was in response to a request from Greens councillor John Mackenzie for transparency about the figs' future after they were earmarked to be axed, particularly after the Laman Street fiasco.
Council's senior project planner Tim Daley said the site was reviewed as part of the east end public domain works, with plans to realign Hunter Street where it meets Scott Street.
He said arborists found three of the four figs on the refuge were in decline and were unable to improve.
"All of the trees were impacted by the light rail works," he said.
The proposed public domain works would further exacerbate the decline meaning the trees wouldn't survive, Mr Daley said, with additional earthworks and the removal of the surrounding pavements, which have helped anchor the trees in place, being problematic.
"If the trees were in great health, we would have kept them," he said. "We've done everything we could to retain them, but they were in a state of decline."
The removal of the three figs will result in a 32 per cent loss of canopy to the street. Mr Daley said the replacement ratio of trees would be larger, irrigation gardens will be installed and "it will be estimated that the loss of canopy will be replaced within five to seven years".
The figs will be replaced by fire wheel trees, which council's assets coordinator environment Karenne Jurd said would be some of the few trees that would bring nectar eating birds into the city.
Ms Jurd said she expected to see limb losses and leaf fall and assessment had deduced that a removal and replacement strategy would be more beneficial than leaving the trees.
"Once they are out, we do believe that that new garden bed that exists, which can't be created while these trees are in place, would actually add to the overall benefit," she said.
"It is not an exact science... But it certainly is one that is holistic."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
