Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle council explains reasons for Hunter Street fig tree removal as part of east end works

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:33am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens' councillor John Mackenzie raised concerns about the Hunter Stree figs. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Three fig trees are set to ripped out of a pedestrian refuge on Hunter Street and replaced with firewheel trees as part of streetscape upgrades in Newcastle's east end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.