Newcastle Greens councillor John Mackenzie calls for clarity on future of Hunter Street fig trees

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 7:30pm
FOLIAGE: Newcastle Greens councillor John Mackenzie in front of the Hunter Street figs. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A Newcastle Greens councillor has called for transparency about the future of a set of "iconic" fig trees on Hunter Street which council plans to remove.

