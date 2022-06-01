Regional speed limits under scrutiny in NSW inquiry

HUNTER speed limits will come under scrutiny as part of a statewide inquiry announced on Tuesday.
The Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety will examine the situation on regional roads as part of the inquiry, with submissions open until July 5.
"Speed limits are an important part of road safety," MLC Lou Amato said.
"We want to hear what people who regularly travel long distances on rural and regional roads think of the current speed limits, including their experiences of variable speed limits.
"We're interested in whether the current speed limits are still suitable, as well as their impact on drivers as they travel and go about their daily business."
The committee will also examine modern vehicle technology, road infrastructure and safety more generally as part of its inquiry.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
