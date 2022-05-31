Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Brain cancer survivor Ellie Pastourmoglou taking part in the Big 3 Trek for the Mark Hughes Foundation

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 31 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Ellie Pastourmoglou was 18, she thought she would have been hitting the town with her friends and enjoying her university degree.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.