Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle and TAFE staff set to strike on same day amid ongoing enterprise negotiations

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 20 2022 - 8:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NTEU Newcastle branch vice-president, associate professor Terry Summers. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

University and TAFE staff will strike on Wednesday amid ongoing industrial bargaining from both unions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.