FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to the scene of a Thai restaurant fire on its opening night at Kurri Kurri.
Crews were alerted to the blaze just before 9pm last night, when they arrived the Icon Thai restaurant was alight but firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, keeping it contained to the roof.
A statement from the restaurant said everyone involved is safe and well.
"We would like to thank you the community for all your kind words, support and we are sorry for our neighbours," it said.
"And thank you for supporting us on our first soft opening day last night, we are super busy and so sorry for some missed orders.
"We will temporarily close until further notice."
It was a massive job, with crews from across the Lower Hunter on scene including Kurri Kurri, Abermain, Kearsley, Maitland, East Maitland and the ladder platform from Newcastle.
A statement from Kurri Kurri Fire and Rescue NSW said it was a job well done by all crews who worked hard as a team to bring the incident under control.
"A lot of hoses to hang when we got back to the station," it said.
"Thanks to police for assisting with traffic and crowd control."
It's unknown at this stage what caused the fire.
More to come.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.