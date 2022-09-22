Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Seven gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II at Fort Scratchley on National Day of Mourning

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A committed crowd of 239 people braved the elements to watch a commemorative seven gun salute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Fort Scratchley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.