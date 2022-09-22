A committed crowd of 239 people braved the elements to watch a commemorative seven gun salute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Fort Scratchley.
On Thursday's National Day of Mourning, the Fort Scratchley Historical Society fired seven shots from two cannons to represent the former monarch's record seven decade reign.
The multi-gun salute is saved for special holidays each year and Fort Scratchley Historical Society president Frank Carter said while it was a "pretty simple" gesture, he believed this rare occasion warranted recognition.
"Given we are a historical society with a military background, we thought it was important we try to do something," Mr Carter said.
The memorial event went ahead in windy and wet conditions, so Mr Carter said he was impressed with the number of people who still turned out in the rain to see the cannons fire.
"Given the weather conditions, we are very happy," he said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
