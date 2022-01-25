Uniting Australia through a 'Day of Mourning' and celebration

news, local-news, Australia Day, Invasion Day, Day of Mourning, celebration, aboriginal

JANUARY 26 is a contentious and often divisive date in Australia's history. For many, it is a day of national pride and celebration. A chance to catch up with mates, have a barbecue and celebrate the country we live in. But for a large number of First Nations Australians, the date - and the celebrations involved - are an historical reminder of displacement and lost culture. "A lot of people don't come out of their house on Australia Day because of the mental health impacts," Auntie Tracey Hanshaw said. "It's a reminder of all the traumatic stories passed down from our mothers and our grandmothers." Auntie Tracey is one of the lead organisers for Newcastle's Day of Mourning on Wednesday. Modelled off what she refers to as the "first ever Aboriginal protest march" of the same name - which occurred in Sydney, 1938 - Auntie Tracey said the event was aimed at rewriting the narrative of Australia Day. "I'm getting old and I can't be out there walking around with placards and yelling. But I want to see a change," she said. "It's all about mourning the loss of culture, addressing the historical issues and then getting on to celebrate the day. "I want everyone to understand why Aboriginal people are hurting but at the same time celebrate culture." Auntie Tracey doesn't believe the date of Australia Day needs to be changed. She said January 26 is an important date for all Australians, but events on the day need to "speak about the truth" and celebrate the at least 60,000 years of culture. "We want everyone to be able to come together and celebrate the country we live in. But we also need non-Indigenous Australians to understand how it came about." On Tuesday night, the University of Newcastle, in partnership with Awabakal Ltd and with support from the City of Newcastle, is hosting a free public event to "engage the community in meaningful reconciliation through truth telling and historical acceptance". Ngarrama, running from 7pm until 9pm in King Edward Park, will celebrate the rich culture of all First Nations people, in particular the Awabakal and Worimi peoples. "As a leader within the Newcastle community we are committed to meaningful engagement and community collaboration for reconciliation," Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO, said "Our regions are home to the fastest growing population of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia. Culture is strong and there is a thirst from non-Indigenous parts of our community to connect with, and learn from, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples." According to Auntie Tracey, the name "Day of Mourning" is a very deliberate attempt to move away from the divisive rhetoric which stems from names like "Invasion Day". "It should still be understood that what happened wasn't settlement, it was an invasion. But when we called it that people wouldn't listen and it just caused hostility," she said. "The name has returned to what it was called in that first march in 1938 and is an attempt to reach out and create an environment where everyone can celebrate our true history and our true culture." The event on Wednesday will begin at 10am at Customs House fountain with speeches, before a "reflective march" to Nobbys Beach. In partnership with beach rugby, being held in Newcastle, the remainder of day will see a smoking ceremony for Indigenous All-Stars, including Wendell Sailor and Willie Mason, followed by an All-Stars game. There will also be musicians, including John Paul Young, along with traditional dance, food trucks and markets. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/335e5388-0253-4335-ae15-2a45e2c4cacd.jpg/r3_250_4883_3007_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg