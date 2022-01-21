Hunter's new January 25 event Ngarrama to promote "truth telling and historical acceptance"

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE Hunter has been invited to a free public event on the eve of Australia Day, to celebrate the rich culture of First Nations people and in particular, the Awabakal and Worimi peoples. The University of Newcastle (UON) said in a statement it was inspired by Sydney's Vigil at Barangaroo to host Ngarrama, in partnership with Awabakal Limited and with support from the City of Newcastle, "to engage the community in meaningful reconciliation through truth telling and historical acceptance". UON Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Strategy and Leadership Nathan Towney said the inaugural event was an opportunity for the community to reflect on traditional life before 1788 and to celebrate the richness and resilience of Indigenous culture. IN THE NEWS: Ngarrama translates to 'to sit, listen and know' and the event will be a time for listening and reflection through the sharing of stories, knowledge and culture. "At UON we believe we are all enriched by cultural knowledge and a connection to country," Mr Towney said. "As a place of learning, we know we have an important role to play in engaging our wider community through knowledge sharing." The event - from 7pm to 9pm on January 25 in King Edward Park - will include a smoking ceremony, welcome to country, traditional dance, music, storytelling and knowledge sharing. "It will be an opportunity for our community to access some of the incredible knowledge, talent and passion that is held among staff and students of our university and local community," Mr Towney said. Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO, said UON had a commitment to Indigenous higher education, innovation and engagement. "As a leader within the Newcastle community we are committed to meaningful engagement and community collaboration for reconciliation," he said. "Our regions are home to the fastest growing population of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia. Culture is strong and there is a thirst from non-Indigenous parts of our community to connect with, and learn from, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples." Awabakal Limited chief executive Raylene Gordon said the setting was ideal to "connect to country and reflect on the stories we hear, but also the stories the land and waters around us hold". Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the city's "rich indigenous culture deserves to be recognised and it's important for all members of our community to contemplate life before the arrival of the First Fleet in the true spirit of reconciliation". "[We are] committed to strengthening relationships, trust and respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the broader community and there is so much we can learn from First Nations peoples who have been caring for this continent for tens of thousands of years." The Justice Aunties group will host a Day of Mourning on January 26. A smoking ceremony will be held at 9.30am at the Customs House fountain, before speeches and an 11am march to Nobbys. John Paul Young will perform at 12.30pm and an Indigenous All Stars beach rugby game will be held from 1pm, featuring players including Willie Mason, Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri and Owen Craigie. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

