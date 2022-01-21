news, business,

A five-storey health services facility could be built in Adamstown under plans with Newcastle council. Property fund manager GPV Property has a development application for the $13.8 million project on exhibition until February 4. The development is considered stage two of Newcastle Healthcare Centre, a health services facility GPV Property developed in the old Adamstown RSL building on Brunker Road in 2016. The proposed new building is being referred to as the Adamstown Day Hospital and Specialist Centre. It is planned for a vacant site adjacent the old RSL on the corner of Date and Victoria streets, where a COVID-testing facility was recently operating. The site is zoned R4 High Density Residential and is located within an area the council has identified as an urban renewal corridor. Under the plans, the two lower levels would be used for car parking, level three would be a medical centre accommodating allied health functions, and level four would be a medical centre run by Hunter Pain Specialists, a business which would also operate a day hospital on level five. The facility would open 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. Pedestrian access is proposed via Victoria Street, while vehicular access will be via both Victoria and Date streets. The building's height varies due to the sloping nature of the block but it will be no taller than the site's 20-metre limit. GPV Property initially planned to have the development assessed in 2018 and fully incorporate it with stage one, but the plans did not eventuate. GPV Property managing director Gavin Rose said stage one had proved a successful venture and prompted the need for stage two. "The Newcastle Healthcare Centre was ... an adaptive re-use of the former Adamstown RSL Club building," he said. "The centre includes Brunker Road Medical Centre, one of Newcastle largest and most highly regarded General Practice medical centres, as well as the headquarters for the Hunter Imaging diagnostic imaging business, and the central Hunter region laboratory for Laverty Pathology. "The stage two expansion will provide state-of-the-art surgical facilities and consulting rooms for medical specialists, anchored by a local group of pain management specialists led by Dr Marc Russo and Dr Willem Volschenk. "The expanded facility will play a key role in the provision of multi-disciplinary primary and specialist healthcare for the Newcastle community." Meanwhile, GPV Property is continuing planning for a major health development at Charlestown. As revealed by the Newcastle Herald in late 2019, the property fund manager has plans to transform a long-vacant former school site on the Pacific Highway into a new private hospital and medical centre. The project was proposed in a 2019 scoping report as an 11-storey building and development worth $70 million. The hospital could have more than 100 beds. But a development application is yet to be formally lodged with Lake Macquarie City Council. The plans for the Adamstown building are on exhibition with Newcastle council until February 4.

