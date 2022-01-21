news, court-and-crime,

. Police have launched a high-visibility traffic operation to keep road users safe across the state during Australia Day and for the remainder of the school holidays - but it does not include double demerit penalties. Operation Australia Day 2022 began at 12.01am today and will run until 11.59pm on February 1. While double demerits will not apply during the operation, extra police will be deployed across both metropolitan and regional areas of NSW. Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said the absence of double demerits was not an excuse for drivers to flout the rules. "Police will take a zero-tolerance approach to road users endangering the lives of others through careless behaviour such as drink driving and speeding," he said. "We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely and enjoy Australia Day and the remainder of the holidays before school returns." NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty said the annual Australia Day operation was extended to cover the lead-up to the beginning of the new school year. "We are expecting roads across the state to be busy as people celebrate Australia Day and families return from travel destinations ahead of the start of school early next month," he said. "Traffic and Highway Patrol command will be targeting everything from drinking and drug driving to speeding and fatigue, in a bid to keep you and your loved ones safe. "But we need your help - if you see anyone breaking the rules and endangering lives, please report it to Crime Stoppers and police will investigate." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/07f86e26-f45d-4d3e-8694-0a5361851627.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg