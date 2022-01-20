news, local-news,

MEREWETHER rookie Jackson Baker hopes clubmate Ryan Callinan will recover in time from a broken wrist to compete in this year's world tour opener, which is scheduled to start at Hawaii's famed Pipeline next weekend. Callinan has already undergone surgery to repair the injury, sustained while attempting an aerial manoeuvre in the surf earlier this month. As of Wednesday, WSL officials said Callinan remained in the draw for round one. IN THE NEWS: Baker, who has already arrived on location at the North Shore break, qualified last month to join Callinan and last year's top-five finalist Morgan Cibilic in the men's competition to make three Merewether representatives. "Don't really know too much about Ryan regarding Pipe or recovery, but I would love to see him compete and would love to have my first event on tour with him here. He's helped me so much to get me where I am today," Baker told the Newcastle Herald. Callinan recently posted on social media - video of the incident as well as photographs of his hand in a cast and arm in a sling. "Just after the new year, I broke my wrist trying this air," Callinan said. "Had surgery the next day and all went amazing. It's really reminded me how kind, generous and willing to help people are when things aren't the best and I'm very grateful to everyone that has helped me in any way. Will keep you posted on my recovery, hoping for a speedy one." It's unclear if Callinan will travel to Hawaii to compete at Pipeline (January 29-Fenruary 10) or the following event at Sunset Beach (February 11-23). The world tour then moves to Portugal (March 3-13) before dual stops in Australia - Bells (April 10-20) and Margaret River (April 24-May 4). However, a change in format for 2022 sees the men's field of 36 reduced to 24 at this midway point. Lower Trestles will again host the season-ending finals (September 8-16). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

