City of Newcastle councillors have returned Declan Clausen as deputy lord mayor, a role he will serve in for the entire council term. The Labor councillor, who in 2017 became the city's youngest-ever deputy, was voted back into the role by his colleagues on Tuesday night. He and newcomer Jenny Barrie (LIB) were the only councillors to contest the ballot, which Cr Clausen won nine votes to four, held remotely during the new council's first ordinary meeting. Cr Clausen will hold the role until the next council election in September, 2024, after the council voted on setting the deputy's length of term to match the council term. In the last council term, Cr Clausen held the role for its duration but was re-elected every year or two. Greens councillor John Mackenzie unsuccessfully moved an amendment on Tuesday night to reduce the deputy's term to just six months, pushing for councillors to rotate through the role like in the past. "A rotating deputy lord mayor is common among councils, in fact it was common amongst a convention of Newcastle council from 2004 until it was abolished by lord mayor McCloy," he said. "I think it would be appropriate to reinstate that again." Cr Mackenzie said rotating the position would set the tone for a "spirit of collaboration" amongst councillors. Cr Jenny Barrie (LIB) backed the amendment, saying the opportunity to obtain a leadership position could help encourage people to run for council in the future. "Declan has done an excellent job, but in the future it would be a great opportunity to share stepping up," she said. The amendment was backed by two Liberals, two Greens and independent John Church, but the Labor-majority rejected the proposal, saying it was important for the city to have consistent leadership. "What we need in this community is stability," Cr Peta Winney-Baartz (ALP) said. "We have a shortened term as it is." Cr Carol Duncan (ALP) added: "While this city is still dealing with a global pandemic, it is the experience that we need more than anything." Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes (ALP) said Cr Clausen had the "experience" to handle the role and would provide "stable" leadership. "He is a real leader in our community," she said. "I would really not want anyone else, besides councillor Clausen, to fill my shoes when I'm not available."

