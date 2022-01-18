coronavirus,

BRAD Hazzard has warned people who "misrepresent facts" and provide false reports to NSW Health will face a $5000 fine after he received two notifications he had registered a positive RAT result for COVID-19. "I am aware of some reports that some people think it's a joke - or perhaps it is malicious - to put in false reports to Health and Service NSW about somebody being positive," the NSW Health Minister said. "I have heard those reports, and I can now speak from personal experience. I received notification yesterday and again today from ServiceNSW and NSW Health that apparently somebody has put my name in there as being a positive rapid antigen test. "It is extremely irresponsible, you are undermining what the public health team is trying to do to keep the entire community safe. "It is juvenile. It is moronic. And it so disappointing to think you would actually undermine an incredibly hardworking public health team in NSW." Mr Hazzard reminded people there was a $5000 fine for anyone who misrepresents any facts to NSW Health. "The police will come hunting, and if you're caught you'll cop a $5000 fine. But worse still, if you're telling your friends down the pub how smart you are, perhaps they'll tell you how stupid you are." It come as the state recorded 29,830 positive cases notified to 8pm last night - including 13,763 positive rapid antigen tests and 16,067 positive PCR tests. There were 36 deaths reported in the same period. There are now 2850 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 209 in intensive care - 63 of these require ventilation. In the Hunter, PCR tests confirmed there were 1,362 positive cases.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/7a2b6beb-c2bc-453b-8193-5db3a536b0f6.jpg/r0_37_699_432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg