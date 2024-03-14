COVID vax rates below 10 per cent, amid booster call ahead of winter wave

COVID vaccination numbers have plummeted to below 10 per cent in the Hunter, as health authorities urge people to get boosters ahead of winter.
The summer wave of the virus has eased, but another one is expected in the cold months.
Health authorities say the best protection against severe disease is to keep up to date with vaccinations.
They have urged those eligible to consider a booster.
Hunter New England Health said this week that there were "currently a total of 30 inpatients" in hospitals across the district being treated for COVID.
This compared to 80 in the first week of January.
"It looks like we're on the other side of the wave," public health doctor Meg Whitley said.
"Currently COVID is circulating at moderate levels in the community. This is a really good time to start planning for winter and the next wave."
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report, released on Thursday, said Hunter New England recorded 169 COVID cases for the week ending March 9.
This compared to 442 cases in the January 6 report.
These case numbers refer to people unwell enough to seek medical attention and take a PCR test.
Dr Whitley said COVID was not the only bug circulating.
"RSV is circulating at high levels. Influenza is at low levels," she said.
The report said Hunter New England recorded 125 RSV cases for the week ending March 9, compared to 52 in the January 6 report.
Hunter New England recorded 71 influenza cases for the week ending March 9, compared to 98 in the January 6 report.
Dr Whitley said flu season was on the way, along with the latest vaccinations against the illness.
"Vaccination is the most important way to prevent influenza and its complications," she said.
"It is recommended for all people over the age of six months."
She said a flu shot could be "co-administered with a COVID vaccine".
She also reminded people to "stay home if you're sick".
"If you really do need to go out somewhere, wear a mask and stay away from people who might be at risk.
"Think about those around you who are vulnerable. Check in with them and see that they're doing OK."
The latest COVID vaccination data shows only 9.9 per cent of Hunter residents 18 and over had been vaccinated in the last six months.
The latest ATAGI advice said adults 65 and over, or those 18 to 64 who were severely immunocompromised were eligible to receive a COVID booster every six months.
All other adults were eligible for a booster every 12 months.
Children aged 5 to 17 who are severely immunocompromised can receive a single dose this year.
Teenagers and children in good health do not need a booster this year "due to the low incidence of severe illness and high level of hybrid immunity among this group".
The Guardian reported last month that two new but exceptionally rare COVID vaccine side effects - a neurological disorder and inflammation of the spinal cord - had been detected by researchers.
The study of more than 99 million people led researchers to re-confirm that the benefits of COVID vaccines "vastly outweigh the risks".
