Another COVID wave could emerge in summer, Dr David Durrheim says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:45am, first published October 22 2023 - 7:00am
Bats, like this flying fox in Maitland, are reservoirs of disease, but it's rare for them to pass on viruses to humans. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The warmer months are traditionally better than winter for bugs but another COVID wave could emerge, Hunter New England Health physician David Durrheim says.

Damon Cronshaw

