HEARTBROKEN community members will gather on Saturday to support each other and honour those lost in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
A public memorial service will be held at Singleton Showground from 11am on October 21.
The NSW government is holding the service with Cessnock and Singleton councils as a way to bring together those affected by the crash at Greta on June 11, which killed 10 people and injured dozens more.
"This memorial service will allow us to come together to grieve, support one another and pay tribute to those affected by this unimaginable tragedy," Premier Chris Minns said when the event was announced last month.
"It also provides an opportunity to recognise the courage and resilience of the frontline emergency service workers who attended the scene and treated patients in our hospitals."
The public memorial will be followed by a community barbecue, and both are free to attend and do not require tickets.
Seating will be provided for those that need it or arrive early, while others can view the proceedings from the surrounding grassy areas.
People have been asked to enter the showground through Gate 2 on Bathurst Street or Gate 4 on Church Street, and gates will open from 10am.
Limited parking is available at the showground, which is in central Singleton, a short walk from the train station.
There will be a chance for people to place tribute flowers after the service, if they wish.
The memorial will be livestreamed on https://www.nsw.gov.au/HunterMemorial for those that cannot make it.
At the time of the announcement in September, Singleton mayor Sue Moore said the support from the community since the tragedy had been overwhelming.
"Many people's lives have been affected and it's important that we stay strong," she said.
"The memorial will be a chance for our tight-knit community to rally together and remember all those lost in the accident and support each other."
Several of those that died when the bus full of wedding guests rolled on Wine Country Drive were Hunter locals, and many were involved in the Singleton Roosters AFL club.
The Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy fund run by Rotary closed with almost $1.5 million raised to support survivors and the families of the victims, and the state government donated $100,000.
