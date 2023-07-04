SUPPORT for the victims and survivors of the Hunter Valley bus tragedy has reached more than $1.3 million as loved ones prepare to farewell three Singleton locals who lost their lives.
A national Rotary fundraiser launched in the immediate aftermath of the June 11 crash has raised more than $1 million alone from almost 2000 donors.
The fund is operated by RAWCS, and assistant coordinator Brian Coffey told the Newcastle Herald about $475,000 had already been rolled out to those affected by the disaster.
The money is supporting the 25 survivors, the families of the 10 people who were killed, and four "traumatised" wedding guests who were in a car following the bus and helped save lives at the confronting scene.
NSW Premier Chris Minns previously announced the state government would donate $100,000 to the fund.
Mr Coffey confirmed more money would be rolled out - probably in another two or three stages - as pledged donations continue to come in.
A committee for the fund was set up involving Singleton mayor Sue Moore, representatives from the Roosters AFL club and the Warrandyte Cricket Club, and a representative from the Rotary Club of Singleton Sunrise.
Seven of those killed in the bus crash at Greta were involved with the Roosters, while another was from the Warrandyte community in Victoria.
The committee is set to meet again on Wednesday.
A GoFundMe page set up by Warrandyte Cricket Club has drawn more than $42,000.
"The Warrandyte area thrives on its community spirit at which clubs like the cricket club are at the heart," the organiser wrote.
"Many members connected through the Warrandyte Cricket Club have been injured, have undergone surgeries and sadly, there has been a loss of life."
A separate GoFundMe page for the young children of Singleton couple Andrew and Lynan Scott has raised more than $303,000.
"There are no words that can help ease the pain or the anxiety for the future right now," Holly Westaway posted on the page.
"Our family sends their love, strength, support and wishes for the family and these two precious little boys."
The local community has rallied around those affected and fundraising events have been organised for this month.
The Huntlee Tavern is hosting 'Rock for a Cause' on July 23, featuring bands, raffles and a silent auction, with a goal of raising $40,000. The venue itself pledged $10,000.
Loved ones have been coming together to say their goodbyes to those who lost their lives when the bus crashed on Wine Country Drive as it travelled from Wandin Estate to Singleton.
Tori Cowburn will be remembered at a service at 11am on July 7 at All-Saints Anglican Church in Singleton.
The lives of Singleton mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride will be celebrated at an 11am service on July 10 at the homeground of the Roosters AFL club, Rose Point Park.
Guests are encouraged to wear Roosters or Adelaide Crows team colours in their honour.
Both services will be livestreamed for those who can't make it, and people have been asked to please consider donating to Rotary's Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy fund in lieu of flowers.
The services follow those already held for Angus Craig, Dr Rebecca Mullen, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Kane Symons, and Zach Bray.
The crash killed 10 people and injured 25 others.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.