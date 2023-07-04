Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

More than $1 million donated to Hunter Valley bus crash fundraisers as Singleton farewells planned

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadene and Kyah McBride were both members of the Singleton AFL community. Picture from Facebook
Nadene and Kyah McBride were both members of the Singleton AFL community. Picture from Facebook
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

SUPPORT for the victims and survivors of the Hunter Valley bus tragedy has reached more than $1.3 million as loved ones prepare to farewell three Singleton locals who lost their lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.