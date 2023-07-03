ALMOST 20 venues in Newcastle's inner-city and Hamilton can keep serving up shots and stay open later after applying successfully to permanently adopt licensing changes introduced during a government trial.
The "Newcastle Solution" rules introduced 15 years ago for pubs and clubs in those zones included venue lockouts after 1am or 1.30am, and a ban on serving shots or cocktails after 10pm.
The rules were lifted for a trial in 2021 and 2022, and now 15 venues have applied successfully for the changes to be made permanent, while another one remains under assessment.
Australian Hotels Association Newcastle president Mick Starkey said the approvals gave operators certainty and meant not all venues were tarred with the same brush.
Alcohol violence campaigner Tony Brown slammed the approvals as "a recipe for disaster and chaos".
The Great Northern Hotel's application remains under assessment but says the hotel wants to offer "neat" beverages late at night and for guests to be able to enter after 1.30am after its involvement in the "successful, incident-free" trial.
CBD operators Customs House, Argyle House, King Street Hotel, Finnegans, The Station, Queens Wharf Brewery Hotel, the Rogue Scholar and the Grand Hotel have had applications for licensing conditions to be changed approved by the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA).
Hamilton's Newcastle Hotel, Sydney Junction, Kent, Northern Star, Hamilton Station, Exchange and Greenroof have also had applications to change liquor licensing conditions approved.
Dr Brown, who is a lecturer at the University of Newcastle and part of a residential group who strongly oppose loosening the rules, said it marked a slippery slope back to the pre-Newcastle Solution days.
"Newcastle in 2008 was a literal alcohol bloodbath," he said.
"It's not until we see more preventable deaths ... that the government may finally put public and police safety ahead of pub profits."
Dr Brown said senior police and health officials had been vocal in their opposition to lifting the regulations, and argued an evidence-based approach was needed.
He raised questions about the integrity of the process that led to the Newcastle Solution rules being wound back and said alcohol-related violence had increased during the trial.
ILGA's report into the trial of relaxed trading conditions in inner-city Newcastle and Hamilton found the number of on-premises assaults and affrays had risen 65 per cent at participating pubs and clubs but could mostly be attributed to a handful of larger venues.
The authority said the trial report had found most of the 21 participating venues had enjoyed improved patronage, turnover and employment opportunities.
Mr Starkey told the Newcastle Herald that a venue-by-venue approach replacing the blanket rules meant the city was "back open for business" and would be more welcoming for tourists.
"Newcastle is full of a diverse range of venues and bars and function centres that were all treated the same, which is just crazy," he said.
"I think it's really exciting for Newcastle, and it's great to see the veil lifted.
"The so-called 'Newcastle Solution' was way past its use-by date. The city can now be treated as an adult."
He said the restrictions imposed in 2008 told the world Newcastle wasn't a safe place.
Liquor and Gaming NSW required the venues involved in the trial to apply to ILGA to permanently amend their liquor licence conditions by June 30, when compliance action for certain rules would start again.
All proposals were considered on a case-by-case basis and some were not fully approved, according to the state government.
NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said relaxing the licence conditions for some venues supported the evolution of Newcastle's nightlife to fun, vibrant, safe and creative.
"Newcastle has undergone significant change and we must change with it, to continue the cultural and economic revitalisation of the region," he said.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp welcomed the approvals.
"Newcastle has changed significantly since 2008 and taking a one-size-fits-all approach to liquor laws in the city was outdated," he said.
"I am pleased to see venues with a good compliance history that promote patron safety are being rewarded with the eased conditions from the trial applied to their licenses."
NSW Police and the Hunter New England Local Health District declined to comment.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
