NSW Premier Chris Minns is meeting with civic leaders in Singleton today to discuss plans to assist communities recovering from the Greta bus tragedy.
They include a public memorial service, which is likely to be held in coming weeks to assist the healing process.
"We need to speak with civic leaders about the next steps, but I imagine it will be very important for the community to come together to grieve, to show their resilience and to get back on their feet," Mr Minns said after visiting the Singleton Youth Venue on Monday.
"That long road to getting back on our feet has begun but it's going to take a long time."
The state government, in partnership with Rotary, has established benevolent relief fund to support survivors, victims, and their immediate families.
Mr Minns has made a $100,000 donation from the Premier's Discretionary Fund.
"I'm sure that everyone who lives in NSW would expect the first donation to this fund to come from taxpayers' dollars," Mr Minns said.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said the outpouring of community support for those affected had been overwhelming.
"We are a close-knit community, we have had so many offers of support. People are coming into our drop-in centres with cake and biscuits and offers accommodation," he said.
"Many people come to this area for our world-class tourism. They have will have travelled on these same roads, maybe on a bus. I would ask if you are able to, please support this cause."
The money will be used to assist with funeral costs and other expenses incurred by those affected.
President Rotary Club of Singleton Sunrise Gerard McMillan said the funds would be distributed as quickly as possible.
"We won't be sitting on this money. There will be certain guidelines setup so we can help as many people as we can," he said.
"As we talk there are two young children who have lost their parents who are going to need ongoing support. There are just so many people hurting here in our community. I've been getting calls from interstate. People really want to get behind us."
The Wine Country Drive roundabout has been reopened with a reduced speed limit.
An area has been cordoned off, which can be accessed via a pedestrian passage, for those wishing to place tributes to the crash victims.
"There will be people who want to take the time to visit that site when they are ready," Singleton mayor Sue Moore said.
A vigil, which has been advertised online, is scheduled to take place near the crash site tomorrow at 5.30pm.
"It is not a council organised event," Mr Suvaal, who has been asked to speak at the vigil, said.
"It has been organised by members of the community who want to come together to pay their respects."
Members of the public looking to support the families and injured through a donation are encouraged to visit www.rawcs.org.au. The fund will be able to collect and dispense swiftly to those in need.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
