Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kalyn Ponga set to put his best foot forward as Newcastle's long-term goalkicker

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KALYN Ponga is ready to put his best foot forward as Newcastle's long-term goalkicker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.