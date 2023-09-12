A MEMORIAL service will be held next month for the public to grieve the 10 lives lost in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy and honour their memories.
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced the October 21 service and said it would be an opportunity to bring together all those that had been shaken by the crash.
"The memorial service will allow us to come together to grieve, support one another and pay tribute to those affected by this unimaginable tragedy," Mr Minns said.
"It also provides an opportunity to recognise the courage and resilience of the frontline emergency service workers who attended the scene and treated patients in our hospitals."
Dozens of wedding guests were injured and 10 were killed when the bus crashed on Wine Country Drive at Greta on the night of June 11.
The memorial will be held at the Singleton showground on Saturday, October 21, at 11am.
Members of the community are encouraged to attend the public service to show their support and gather in solidarity on this difficult journey.
No ticket is required and the event will be livestreamed on the NSW government's website.
A free barbecue, supported by local charities, will be held at the showground afterwards.
The Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy fund run by Rotary has closed with close to $1.5 million raised to support survivors and the families of the victims.
Singleton mayor Sue Moore said it was important the community continued to stay strong.
"The support that continues to be provided to our community since this tragedy has been overwhelming," she said.
"The memorial will be a chance for our tight-knit community to rally together and remember all those lost in the accident and support each other."
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the memorial would be an important step in the long healing process and "reminds our residents that they'll never walk alone, as our community looks after one another".
Many of the 10 people who sadly died were local to the Hunter Valley and involved in the Singleton Roosters AFL club.
Tributes and messages of support flooded in for those who lost their lives in the three months since the road tragedy rocked Australia.
Some families have been lobbying the state and federal government for safety changes to buses in the wake of the disaster.
