Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Free

Hunter Valley bus tragedy: NSW Premier Chris Minns announces public memorial in Singleton

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MEMORIAL service will be held next month for the public to grieve the 10 lives lost in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy and honour their memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.