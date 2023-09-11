Newcastle Herald
Muswellbrook Shire Council's push for more local mining and energy jobs quota

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
September 12 2023 - 5:00am
Mining and energy companies will need to employ at least 25 per cent of any new workforce locally if Muswellbrook Shire Council's plan is approved.
AT least 25 per cent of all new workers associated with mining and energy industry growth in Muswellbrook will have to live there, if the council has its way.

