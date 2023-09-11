AT least 25 per cent of all new workers associated with mining and energy industry growth in Muswellbrook will have to live there, if the council has its way.
While the quota, which would be required for council approval of applications for new mines as well as plans to expand existing mines, would be distasteful to some, it needs to be done, says Muswellbrook Shire Councillor Jeff Drayton.
The township of Muswellbrook is 'dying', he told a council meeting recently, with little to no population growth in the five years to 2021.
"Census data shows that between 2016 and 2021 ... our LGA grew by about 350 people," Cr Drayton said.
"In that Census period, we've had a new mine open, and the expansion of all other mines in our LGA, and they have all expanded in numbers in terms of employment, and yet the LGA ... in real terms, probably hasn't benefited at all.
"We had good growth in about 2010, we grew by some 4-5 per cent, above the state average. We are now well below half of what the state average is.
"It's an astonishing result."
The policy would only apply to new employees, and it would include the energy industry more broadly covering power plants as well as renewables.
The first step was for the council to prepare an advocacy strategy and program requesting the NSW Government to review the social considerations of its environment planning policy, in consultation with the council.
Pending the review, council will require all applicants of new mining and energy developments in the shire to come to an agreement as to an appropriate percentage of new permanent employees to have a permanent residence in the LGA - a minimum of 25 per cent.
"It will be council's policy that we object to a mining/energy development applicant or a modification if this agreement is not reached," the final part of the proposal reads.
Cr Drayton, who came up with the proposal, said there weren't any coal miners in town anymore because mining companies promote fly in, fly out, or drive-in drive-out, and create rosters which suit that type of lifestyle.
"They're not doing anything to keep people in town."

