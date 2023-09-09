FIREFIGHTERS were called to Eraring Power Station early this morning after reports a machinery fire had broken out on the site.
Three crews from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) rushed to the scene just after 5am.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said firefighters found a blaze had started inside a piece of pulverising machinery used to crush coal.
The spokesman said crews used carbon dioxide to douse the flames and then monitored temperatures for any further ignitions.
The scene was rendered safe by about 8am on Sunday and the affected structure was handed back over to the power station operators.
A pump and tanker had been deployed to the scene, and brigades including from Wangi and Morrisset.
