Police and NSWRL are investigating after ugly scenes broke out at a footy match at Raymond Terrace on Saturday.
Footage of a wild brawl circulating on social media shows dozens of people involved in the melee in the crowd at the Newcastle-Hunter Rugby League A-grade decider between Mayfield-Waratah and Dora Creek at Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday afternoon.
Players ran from the field towards the grandstand as the situation escalated.
IN THE NEWS
Port Stephens-Hunter police were notified and are investigating.
"Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District dispersed the crowd. No one required medical treatment at the scene, and no arrests were made," police said in a statement to the Herald on Monday morning.
The game's governing body, NSWRL, reportedly said that security and police who were already at the scene responded promptly.
A spokesperson from Newcastle & Hunter Community Rugby League said "we are working with locals authorities and will work with them in a full investigation".
"It was great and successful day bringing local football together," a statement on Sunday night said.
"The NHCRL has a zero-tolerance approach towards aggressive and antisocial conduct and will make no further comment until the investigation is complete."
It came two years after another brawl at a Newcastle-Hunter Rugby League fixture involving Dora Creek.
At the time, NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said the league had "zero tolerance" for behaviour that threatened people's safety.
"Everyone involved in community football should be able to expect to play and/or attend and enjoy community sport without any concerns or fears," he said in a statement to the Newcastle Herald following the 2020 chaos.
