EVERY year 600 new foster carers are needed in NSW to take care of children who can't live safely at home.
One Hunter-based foster carer has been looking after children since 2017 and believes every child deserves to feel loved, safe and have their basic needs met.
"I think as privileged people we take that for granted and unfortunately not all children have that opportunity or those basic rights being met," the carer, who cannot be identified under NSW law to protect the privacy of those in their care, said.
Over the past six years they have cared for 30 children and are currently looking after eight ranging in ages from one to 19 years-old.
"Over that period some of them have been long term, short term, restoration, a couple of days or respite - until they can find a family."
"We've had one since birth that is now five."
They said the length of each child's stay was decided on a case-by-case basis but they remembered all that had walked through their door.
"It just depends on their circumstances. I do remember every single child and every single child's story they've shared with me," they said.
Sunday, September 10 marked the beginning of Foster and Kinship Care Week and the carer said there was nothing more rewarding than doing their role.
"Some children come into care and there's very obvious developmental delays because they've had limited opportunities for developing social skills.
"I find it very rewarding to be able to notice or recognise their development's not where it should be and then work with caseworkers to get things put in place like speech therapy or NDIS plans, so they're then set up for the rest of their life," they said.
They said taking the children into rich environments with lots of experiences was a highlight, to be able to watch them grow and develop.
"Their development can come along so quickly. We love to take the children camping where they get to see wildlife, lizards, possums, rabbits and kangaroos.
"To see those smiles on their faces and their giggles and just seeing them happy is so rewarding," they said.
While rewarding, more foster carers are desperately needed to ensure more vulnerable children don't end up in hotels as the state government grapples with a $280 million budget shortfall and a system at breaking point.
"The Newcastle and Hunter certainly do have a shortage of carers. It's really sad to know that and it puts a lot of pressure on existing carers, so I have a lot of children in my house at the moment," the carer said.
Foster care numbers have plummeted, and children risk being returned to unsafe situations, says the NSW Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington who described the need for community action as 'dire'
"There are amazing foster and kinship carers right across NSW, but we desperately need more," she said.
Adopt Change CEO Renee Carter said as we roll into Foster and Kinship Care Week, she'd like to see more community members reach out and consider becoming a carer.
"There are different types of foster care to suit your availability. You could be the special carer to make a difference in a child's life through providing the stability that comes from having a safe place to sleep, space to play and support to learn," she said.
