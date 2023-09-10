IT'S bon voyage for Newcastle cruise enthusiasts with the port of Newcastle welcoming Virgin Voyages in 2024.
The award-winning cruise line has expanded globally, introducing 19 new ports including the Harbour, and 27 new itineraries.
Virgin Voyages international sales and marketing, and vice president Shane Riley said Aussie sailors can visit some of the most stunning destinations "down under".
Resilient Lady is expected to arrive in October 2024 giving sailors the option of 15 brand new itineraries and 10 new ports including Newcastle, Broome, Albany, Adelaide, Mooloolaba, Port Douglas, Willis Island, Brisbane, Eden and Kangaroo Island.
"We know Aussies will love the new ports and itineraries as much as we do, and we can't wait for Resilient Lady's arrival later this year," Mr Riley said.
The cruise line was named the number one mega-ship ocean cruise line in Travel and Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards.
