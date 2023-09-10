THRASHVILLE promoter Matt Johnston said the music festival's success over the weekend overcame his initial fears for the event.
A crowd of 500 turned out at Dashville in Lower Belford on Friday and Saturday to celebrate heavy metal and punk music.
Headliners Cog, Mammal and Civic were obvious drawcards, but a host of Newcastle bands like Dust, Fungas and Telurian also delivered rip-roaring sets to leave lasting impressions, along with the ringing ear drums.
"It took a lot of effort to get there," Johnston said. "From an event's perspective, there were a lot of new people and everyone had a great time and lots of new discoveries with bands.
"It's hard to be disappointed when everybody here was so supportive with everything."
Johnston admitted he had considered cancelling Thrashville due to slow ticket sales, but a late surge made the festival worthwhile.
Some crowd members came from as far away as Queensland and Victoria.
"I wasn't sure if I should have been doing it, at one point, and there was a fear of cancelling," he said.
"When everybody turns up and you see their support first hand and their smiles and they're into it and you see where they've come from, it gives you a more positive perspective."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.