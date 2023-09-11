A DRIVER who reportedly left the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive thru and turned onto the light rail line has watched as his car was loaded onto a tow truck.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 7pm near Beresford Street on reports a car had mounted the light rail line and crashed when it tried to turn off it.
All three passengers are now out of the vehicle and it's believed tram services are running but some are behind schedule.
A CAR has crashed and mounted the tram line, reportedly trapping multiple people, on Beresford Street at Newcastle West.
Police, NSW Ambulance paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene on the one-way street about 7pm on reports of a single vehicle crash on the side of the tram line.
It's believed the driver left Kentucky Fried Chicken with passengers in the vehicle and turned left onto the tram line from Steel Street instead of continuing on to the lights at Honeysuckle Drive.
All three passengers are reportedly out of the vehicle and a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said it appears that nobody has been injured.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted Keolis Downer, which operates the tram, for more information on any impact on services.
Online data shows the 7:12pm, 7:20pm and 7:37pm tram were cancelled but the 7:52pm tram was on time.
