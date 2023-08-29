Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Valley bus tragedy: Singleton's Dr Rebecca Mullen's family calls for bus seatbelt petition support

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 29 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

REBECCA Mullen loved helping others and adored children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.