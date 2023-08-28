FOUR years after The Block contestants Brad Cranfield and Lara Welham sold their luxury Hunter Valley home, the property is back on the market.
The former East Maitland-based couple, who appeared in the 2012 season of the renovation show, sold 75 James Lane, Bishops Bridge in 2019 for $1.375 million after relocating to Byron Bay with their two children.
Set on almost 60 acres, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is listed with an auction guide of $2.3 million to $2.5 million with Jai Padberg and Daniel Wojko at PRDnationwide Hunter Valley.
"It's about 10 minutes to the vineyards and 10 minutes to Mailand so it's a prime location," Mr Padberg said.
"It could be converted into an Airbnb or you could have weddings on the property if you decided to set it up that way because there is so much space."
The agent said the listing had drawn interest from buyers in Sydney looking to move to the area or operate the home as an Airbnb rental since it went live on Friday.
Cranfield and Welham purchased the vacant acreage for $510,000 after pocketing $606,000 in prize money when their renovation of a terrace in South Melbourne fetched $1.62 million at auction on The Block.
They then relocated a Federation home from Merewether onto the property and used their renovation skills to transform it into a luxury homestead that fused modern living with classic architecture.
Features of the property include six-metre high ceilings, coloured cathedral glass panes, a spindle staircase and original wide timber floorboards.
A large extension with concrete flooring features a country-inspired kitchen with a Falcon cooker, a wine fridge and matte timber benchtops.
The open-plan space includes the living and dining area with exposed timber beams on the ceiling, a wood-burning combustion fireplace and large-scale doors and windows that offer views across the landscape.
"That was basically the end of the original home and where the new section was added, which is a massive space," Mr Padberg said.
"The cathedral ceilings are a highlight and the bathroom is also pretty spectacular with the stone bathtub and floor-to-ceiling tiles."
A loft-style rumpus room overlooks the living space and could be utilised as a cinema room, home office, teenager's retreat or library, according to the agent.
The main bedroom boasts a vast walk-in robe and an ensuite with underfloor heating, while the other bedrooms feature bespoke cabinetry.
The vast acreage includes a swimming pool, a machinery shed and three dams
"One of the dams has fish and yabbies, and there is a four-bay garage with a workshop at the back so it is quite big with a lot of space," he said.
"They also get kangaroos on the property of a morning and afternoon."
The home is open for inspection on September 2 from 10am to 11am and it will go to auction on September 26 at 6pm.
