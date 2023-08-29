THE MINING watchdog will assess the scene of a fire at a coal mine in the Hunter Valley once it's safe to do so.
A fuel truck, or service cart, burst into flames at the Mount Arthur mine in Muswellbrook on Monday afternoon.
It's understood no one was injured and the fire was brought under control.
Witnesses reported seeing a thick plume of dark smoke rising over the coal mine, which is five kilometres outside Muswellbrook.
The NSW Resources Regulator confirmed it had been made aware of a "fuel truck fire" at the Mount Arthur coal mine.
"A safety exclusion zone has been put in place," a Department of Regional NSW spokesperson said.
"The incident will be assessed by the Resources Regulator once it is safe to do so."
The spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter was ongoing.
Mining giant BHP owns the Mount Arthur site, and has been approached for comment.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.