Exclusive

Lockheed Martin Australia named as strategic partner for the Joint Air Battle Management System Air6500.

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated August 29 2023 - 7:15am, first published 5:30am
About 60 new defence industry jobs will be created at Williamtown as a part of a decision to base Australia's new multibillion-dollar air and missile defence system in the Hunter.

