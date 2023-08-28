Another sell-out crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday was rewarded with another double Newcastle Knights victory.
The Knights' NRLW side have their eye on a home semi-final after beating the Sharks for a sixth consecutive win in Newcastle.
Then their male counterparts sealed a home final after their eighth win in a row.
The penultimate-round NRL win over Cronulla lifted the Knights to fifth position.
In concerning news for Knights fans, however, captain and superstar Kalyn Ponga will miss their final-round outing at Kogarah on Saturday after sustaining a high-grade shoulder injury.
Medical and performance staff have commenced treatment with a view to Ponga returning for week one of the finals series.
It was also standing room only at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon, when Maitland ended a 24-premiership drought in Hunter Rugby Union to claim grand final glory over defending champions Merewether.
A sea of black outnumbered Greens supporters with around 5000 people watching on as Maitland came from 17-12 down after 30 minutes to power home.
Lion-hearted Blacks lock Nick Davidson described the victory - the club's first since 1999 - as "better than LEGO" after also receiving the John Hipwell Medal for player of the match.
The famous victory came after Wanderers women sealed a minor and major premiership double for the second year in a row after beating fierce rivals Hamilton in their grand final.
Two Blues flanker Britney Duff earned the player of the match accolade while her co-captain Kirsty McGrorey was forced from the field early in the second half with a knee injury.
Broadmeadow captain Kalista Hunter described it as "a long time coming" when Magic booked their first grand final appearance since returning to Northern NSW Football's women's premier competition.
Magic overcame Newcastle Olympic in the qualifying semi-final on Friday night before Maitland kept alive their championship hopes by beating Charlestown in the elimination semi-final on Saturday.
Magpies centre-back Tahlia Gossner proved an unlikely heroine, producing a match brace to seal the win and deservingly received a rockstar reception as she left the field after full-time.
Maitland now face Olympic in the NPLW NNSW preliminary final at Darling Street Oval this Saturday with the winner joining Broadmeadow in the September 10 championship decider.
In NPL NNSW men, Lambton Jaffas are the first team through to the grand final while Charlestown have set up a preliminary final showdown with Broadmeadow.
Souths edged out Cessnock to line up a grand final battle with defending champions Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Retiring Lions prop Brendon Simpson will be hoping to finish his career on a high note but is also just happy he gets to play one more time.
The Goannas, meanwhile, were left to feel a sense of deja vu after having their season ended by Souths.
Newcastle City are one win away from another Black Diamond Cup AFL grand final after defeating Cardiff in a nail-biter at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.
Four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance kept alive their hopes of a fifth straight title after defeating Nova in the Newcastle championship netball minor semi-final at National Park on Saturday.
Minor premiers Souths and University of Newcastle, who finished on level footing with Lions but second by goal percentages, face off in the major semi-final this weekend.
