Souths beat Cessnock to book Newcastle RL grand final with Maitland

Souths have edged out Cessnock to book a Newcastle Rugby League grand final with Maitland next weekend.
The Lions staged a late show to beat the Goannas 28-22 in Saturday's preliminary final at Kurri Sportsground, scoring back-to-back tries in the closing 10 minutes.
Souths captain Ryan Glanville crossed in each half and was put on report.
Cessnock, who were up 14-4 at half-time, 20-10 after the break and 22-16 with 16 to go, have now been knocked out at the same stage of competition for a second straight year.
The decider at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 2 will be the first between Souths and Maitland since 1965.
Souths have reached four title showdowns in the space of eight seasons (2016, 2018, 2020, 2023) while Maitland are vying to defend their crown from 12 months ago.
The Lions started week three of the play-offs on the front foot with a try to Glanville, who sliced through a gap from 20 metres out in the third minute.
Glanville found himself in hot water shortly after for his involvement tackling Cessnock lock AJ Murray.
It was the second of quick penalties and following Goannas prop Kori Barber being held up, Tuha leapt high to take Harry Siejka's cross-field kick. Five-eighth Sam Clune added the extras for a 6-4 lead just inside 10 minutes.
Consecutive infringements again put Souths under pressure, resulting in a penalty goal for Clune midway through the term.
Cessnock took advantage of more possession and territory when Tuha crossed for his double out wide in the 24th minute, taking a long ball from Clune.
It remained 14-4 at half-time.
Souths returned from the break with a stylish try to fullback Reeve Howard, making a swerving 30m run after an interchange of passes between Glanville and second-rower Harry Croker. Mitch Black's kick from in front reduced the margin to four.
Cessnock responded in the 49th minute via Brent Mendyk, barging over from short range and Clune making no mistake. The Goannas now leading 20-10.
Captain-coach Siejka left the field grasping his hamstring and returned to Cessnock's bench with ice taped to his right leg.
Just shy of the hour mark, Souths launched a last-tackle play from deep inside their own half and after a slight break down the left edge centre Jhett Butler grubbered ahead with substitute Jarom Haines collecting what he helped start, eventually grounding the ball next to the posts.
Clune's second penalty goal in the 64th minute, shaving the near upright, made it 22-16.
Glanville took full advantage of a scrum awarded to Souths just 10m out, bustling across the line from the ensuing set. Black's kick levelled proceedings at 22-all in the 73rd minute.
The Lions made it back-to-back points in the space of three minutes, playing back inside with off-loads from Glanville, Croker and Howard to see Black dive over underneath the black dot. He converted his own try for a 28-22 lead.
