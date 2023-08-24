AUSTRALIA has been through a period of "the greatest strategic uncertainty" in decades when it comes to defence, but the Hunter has an important role to play in safety and security.
That was the sentiment Shortland MP and defence industry minister Pat Conroy shared when he addressed the Hunter Defence Conference on Thursday night.
He detailed recommendations stemming from the federal government's defence strategic review, the work the University of Newcastle was doing, and the critical role of the region in making the country "stronger and more secure".
"Researchers and innovators across the Hunter already have impressive runs on the board in producing the innovation we need across defence," he said.
"What has been fantastic to see is the way that the University of Newcastle has focused very deliberately on leveraging its closeness to the Hunter region's defence sector."
He said the university was producing science, maths, technology and engineering graduates that were ready to enter the defence industry and create the next generation of "capability".
He said university partnerships with industry were already delivering.
"From collaborating with defence scientists on ground-breaking work on maritime motor performance, to structural integrity for ships and marine platforms ... to the innovations emerging from the Integrated Innovation Network Hub in Williamtown, which is closely engaged with RAAF Base Williamtown and with defence industry," he said.
Mr Conroy said the Labor government had acted swiftly on the defence strategic review amid uncertain times.
"The 10-year warning horizon for a major regional conflict - the bedrock of our defence posture - has evaporated," he said.
He told the conference the top priorities that emerged from the review included acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, developing the defence force's ability to strike targets at a longer range, and manufacturing munitions in Australia.
"We will be making missiles in two years' time," he said.
"That's an incredibly ambitious goal, but we are confident we can get there."
He said capabilities that would make the country "stronger and more secure" included the Joint Strike Fighter, or the F-35, which the Hunter played a critical role in.
"We need to continue to innovate and develop our asymmetric technologies at speed," he said.
Mr Conroy also condemned the war in Ukraine.
"I look forward to continuing to work with the Defence industry in the Hunter to build a safer and more secure Australia," he said.
The Hunter Defence Conference was held on Wednesday and Thursday in the Hunter Valley.
The defence strategic review was a focus of sessions, including from the assistant minister for defence, and there were also presentations from the navy, army and air force.
