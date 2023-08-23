A BUILDING manager who assaulted workers, including burning one twice with a lit cigarette, has been fined $3500 and placed on a 12-month community corrections order.
George Denadija, 58, was convicted in Cessnock Local Court earlier this month over a string of offences including inflicting cigarette burns on someone junior to him.
There were three victims named in a fact sheet tendered in court, covering assaults which occurred two years ago, during the six months between March and August, 2021.
At that time, Denadija, of Hamlyn Terrace, was the building manager for Odyssey Builders, one of seven services operating under the Kurri Kurri Community Services (KKCS) umbrella.
His first victim was Liam Coleman, a labourer who started working at KKCS in October, 2020. Initially, he had no issues with Denadija, court documents say, until in March of 2021 when the two of them were in the laneway behind KKCS between Lang and Brunker streets.
Denadija approached him from behind and burned him on the tricep on his right arm with his lit cigarette.
About two months later, he did the same thing again, this time as Mr Coleman was carrying 10-15 carpet tiles. On another occasion he slapped Mr Coleman over the head.
The burn caused Mr Coleman to drop the tiles and he had to push Denadija off him, saying "What the f--k are you doing George, don't do that again".
The second victim was painting skirting boards when Denadija pushed him, causing him to fall over, while the third victim, William Armstrong, said Denadija attempted to spear tackle him to the ground in a corridor.
When interviewed by police, Denadija denied assaulting Mr Coleman, saying 'that's false, that is just how we behaved, boys being boys' and denied ever slapping him 'in a forceful way, as in hurting someone'. He acknowledged one incident of a cigarette burn but said it was accidental.
He was convicted and fined $3500 and sentenced to a Community Corrections Order for 12 months ending on August 9, 2024.
