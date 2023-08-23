Newcastle Herald
Woolworths has reviewed equipment after the deaths of Jesmond woman and a Sydney man

By Derek Rose
August 23 2023
Woolworths cuts bonuses for managers after two deaths
Woolworths has reviewed every piece of equipment in its businesses and has cut the bonuses of senior managers after safety lapses resulted in the deaths of two workers.

