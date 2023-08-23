Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle and Hunter: bushfire season approaches, firefighters urge locals to 'prepare now'

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RELENTLESS wet weather has left firefighters "frustrated" and "far behind" in hazard reduction work as the Hunter braces for what could be a dangerous bushfire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.