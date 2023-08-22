Newcastle Airport has marked a major milestone with the planning approval for development applications of the first two building projects on Astra Aerolab.
Work is likely to start in early 2024 on lots 106 and 109, which include two multi-tenanted buildings, a hybrid office/industrial office and a central hub office, designed to accommodate SMEs, startups and education and training facilities.
Newcastle Airport's executive general manager, property, Rob Green, said the two DA approvals were a significant milestone for the precinct and a demonstration of Newcastle Airport's commitment to the Astra Aerolab.
"We are development ready, with all the statutory approvals in place, the roads and enabling infrastructure already built, and a construction contractor panel in place," he said.
"With close alignment to Defence, building security to meet the requirements for Defence work is incorporated into the base building specifications and design."
The 124-hectare Astra Aerolab development is designed to enhance Australia's ability to deliver world-class sustainment and manufacturing capability to the defence sector. It is co-located with the airport and adjoining RAAF Base Williamtown.
Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said the vision for Astra Aerolab was to be the world's most uplifting defence, aerospace and innovation precinct and to cement the region as a leader in the aerospace industry.
"We are creating something here at Williamtown that is totally unique," he said.
"Astra Aerolab is a place where world-leading defence, research, aerospace and industry partners will converge to innovate, push boundaries, embrace new technologies and develop the jobs for the future."
He said with the International Terminal Expansion now under construction, Newcastle Airport was excited to enhance the Hunter region's global connectivity.
"That's why we've put so much effort in developing a business park environment that is designed to drive high performance and help the transition of our region. We are leading the way when it comes to diversifying, and we are proud to be part of that," he said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
