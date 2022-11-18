Newcastle Airport has lodged plans for two commercial buildings worth a total of almost $40 million at its Astra Aerolab site, signalling the first major developments at the business precinct.
Greater Newcastle Aerotropolis Pty Ltd (GNAPL), one of the entities which control the Port Stephens and Newcastle council-owned airport after a corporate restructure in 2018, has submitted development applications for a $29 million office tower, a $9.6 million industrial warehouse and a $2.5 million, 314-space car park supporting the two buildings.
It marks the first major investment move at Astra Aerolab since the NSW government committed $11.7 million in infrastructure spending four years ago to kick-start the 76-hectare defence, aviation and technology precinct. Work on an access road and utilities was completed in late 2020.
The proposed eight-storey office tower development includes a ground-floor restaurant, first-floor parking and five levels of office accommodation.
GNAPL says it will own and manage the building and lease commercial space to individual tenants.
The warehouse building is across the road and includes workshops and office space.
The development application for the warehouse site includes preliminary works for three more buildings.
The Newcastle Herald understands the office and warehouse buildings have been designed with specific defence industry companies in mind, but the airport would not disclose the identity of potential tenants.
The airport is funding the developments.
The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel is the consent authority.
Property records show the airport paid $22 million for the Astra Aerolab site in 2019.
The office and warehouse sites are inside the 395-hectare Williamtown Special Activation Precinct, a zone identified by the NSW government for defence and aerospace industries.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has been working on a 40-year master plan for the Williamtown SAP since 2020.
The department says it will complete the plan this year.
The SAP is designed to streamline development approvals once the department has completed "upfront planning and environmental assessment" on the land.
The Newcastle Herald reported last year that the master plan had been delayed by drainage and flooding issues.
The SAP includes land held by private developers.
Global weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin said last month that it was poised to establish a national air and missile defence centre at Williamtown to lead skills development and research in the field.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.